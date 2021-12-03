Join us for the Heritage Tree Lighting at Pasco’s own Volunteer Park

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. – The holiday season is upon us once again, and KAPP KVEW is teaming up with community organizations and city leaders to light up the Christmas tree at Volunteer Park this Friday evening.

That’s right—you can watch as the Christmas Tree lights up Volunteer Park from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Enjoy photo ops for the whole family, holiday music, and goodies with your community!

You can purchase some delicious cocoa to warm up or munch on some kettle corn before meeting up with Santa Claus himself! Then, once the sun sets for the evening, we’ll light up the tree to truly kick off the most joyous season of the year.

HOLIDAY HEADLINES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez will turn on the lights of the Heritage Tree at 5:30 p.m.

This event is being sponsored through joint efforts between KAPP KVEW, Heritage, Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) and the City of Pasco.

Volunteer Park is located at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Marie Street; between Lourdes Health and the Pasco Municipal Court.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights return to Richland next week

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.