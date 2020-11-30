Man arrested for shooting 77-year-old at motel in Yakima

Hermino Rojas was booked into the Yakima County jail early Sunday morning, according to Q13’s David Rose.



33-year-old Rojas is accused of shooting a 77-year-old man on November 24th, at a motel on N. 1st St. in Yakima.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Yakima Police say Rojas fled the area before law enforcement was able to respond.

He’s was wanted by Yakima Police for 1st Degree Assault with a Firearm and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police say he’s a documented gang member with a long criminal history that includes:

Unlawful possession of firearms

Malicious mischief

Delivering methamphetamine

He also had a warrant for Federal Supervised Release Violation Petition related to the drug conviction that was issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on November 16, 2020.

