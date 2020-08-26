Hermiston event center to be used as childcare center

HERMISTON, Ore. — As students get set to begin their fall semester, some families are beginning to look for childcare. The City of Hermiston along with the school district is teaming up with Champions Childcare to turn the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center (EOTEC) into a childcare center.

Communications officer for the Hermiston School District, Briana Cortaberria, says the district is unable to use the schools despite an overwhelming number of students needing daily childcare and tutoring. Cortaberria believes the venue has enough space and staff to maintain a safe environment for students who need a place to study.

“It was determined there was a great need for our families. Especially families that have both working parents to have really a place for students to go where they can be productive and complete their school work,” said Cortaberria.

Once the partnership was announced on August 17, EOTEC staff started working to make the facility as safe as possible. Executive Director of the EOTEC, Al Davis, says his team has been proactive by buying high quality sanitation equipment and no contact infrared thermometers.

Davis is confident he and his team will be able to keep everyone safe, so much so, he plans to sign his children up for the Champions Childcare Program.

“We’re going to do the best we can to keep them safe and keep the employees with Champions safe, and so yeah mine may be here because I am here. I have a bunch of kids at home and some need school aid so my wife’s like maybe we should sign ours up so there’s a good chance that ours mine may be here as well,” said Davis.

