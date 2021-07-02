Hermiston’s ‘Funland Playground’ re-opens on Fourth of July

Dylan Carter

Image credit: Funland Playground, Facebook

HERMISTON, Ore. — Efforts from the City of Hermiston and its community members will climate on the Fourth of July when Funland Park, a community staple and source of great joy for generations of children, re-opens with a brand new aesthetic.

According to a promotional video published to Facebook by Hermiston Parks and Recreation, the community staple re-opens on July 4, 2021; more than two years after it suddenly burned down. Mere days after the fire shut down the playground indefinitely, City of Hermiston officials got to work planning a bigger and better version of the haven for local children.

“We want to make it bigger, better, stronger,” Larry Fetter of Hermiston Parks and Rec told KAPP-KVEW back in 2019. “This is too heartbreaking. We want to make sure something like this never happens again.”

The city received a $250,000 loan from federal funding in February 2021 to help rebuild the playground. This came after Fetter confirmed to KAPP-KVEW reporters that over a million dollars was raised from private donations from concerned citizens who wanted to support the cause.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden expressed pride when speaking to KAPP-KVEW about the effort to restore the beloved playground.

“In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to invest in public playgrounds because they provide safe, fun gathering places for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors free of charge,” Wyden said.

