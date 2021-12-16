Hermiston High forced to postpone holiday concert over COVID-19 scare

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Hermiston School District 8R, Facebook

HERMISTON, Ore. — After several students in the performing arts program at Hermiston High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school district decided to postpone its community winter concerts planned for Thursday and Friday night.

According to a social media alert from the Hermiston School District on Thursday morning, school district leaders intended to host the HHS Choir & Community Winter Concert with a guest director in the evening.

Despite their best efforts to salvage the performance, HSD leaders issued a follow-up announcement around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. They reported three positive COVID-19 cases within Hermiston High School’s performing arts program.

The Hermiston School District team was unable to successfully connect the cases and have chosen to err on the side of caution.

Knowing the importance of the upcoming holiday season and not wanting to risk the chance of a COVID spread, the district has decided to postpone the performances of our HHS bands and choirs until after the first of the year.

Friday is the last school day before Winter Break for Hermiston students, who will take off from December 20 until Monday, January 3, 2022. School leaders will consider how to proceed with Hermiston High School’s concert schedule.

As of Dec. 15, Hermiston Schools do not have any other concerts solidified on their Events schedule for the rest of the school year. However, that’s likely to change during the shift from Fall/Winter to the Spring semester.

