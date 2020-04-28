Hermiston High marching band selected to represent Oregon at Fourth of July parade in Washington DC

HERMISTON, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown has nominated the Hermiston High School Marching Band to represent Oregon in the 2021 National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2021.

The governor’s recommendation was directed to Oregon Congressman Greg Walden for official nomination and final selection.

Marching bands are selected based on overall quality and geographical, ethnic, and stylistic diversity. The nomination process assists to ensure representation from all parts of the United States. The national selection committee strives to have at least one band or unit represent each of the 50 states.

“What a unique opportunity and terrific distinction for Hermiston High School’s marching band,” said HHS Principal Tom Spoo. “It’s quite an honor that Hermiston, a rural school, will represent the State of Oregon in Washington, D.C. We have outstanding marching band students and a phenomenal band director; I am glad that their work has been recognized.”

The National Park Service hosts the parade and contracts with Music Celebrations International to produce the event. MCI is responsible for selecting and providing arrangements for the bands marching in the parade. Kick-off starts at 11:45 am EDT and proceeds on Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th streets.

Aside from marching bands, the parade includes fife and drum corps, floats, military, and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, VIPs, national dignitaries, and celebrity participants.

Following the parade, participants join the audience of the PBS Concert at the Capitol Building, which features the National Symphony Orchestra and one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays.

