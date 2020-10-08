Hermiston man arrested and charged with egregious child sex crimes

David Mann by David Mann

Mugshot provided by Umatilla County Sheriff's Office

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Umatilla County deputies arrested 58-year-old Jose Olivarez Fernandez on several egregious charges related to sexually abusing a child.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Fernandez on Sept. 28 following a report that he was involved in sexual abuse.

Deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at Fernandez’ home, which led to his arrest. He was booked at the Umatilla County Jail and charged with first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, using a child in a display of sexualy explicit conduct and other charges.

No other details were released.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more.