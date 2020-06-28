Hermiston man discharges gun into truck with two adults, two children

UMATILLA CO., Wash. — A Hermiston man has been arrested after he discharged a gun into a truck with two adults and two children while on I-82, authorities say.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the report of a shooting just before 6:00 p.m., on Saturday.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that Steven Dario Quiriconi, 62, of Hermiston was driving a 2017 Land Rover and pulled alongside an occupied Ford pickup truck and fired a shot inside the truck.

The occupants of the truck were not injured, authorities said.

Quiriconi was located traveling on west bound I-84 and taken into custody without incident.

OSP was assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department, and the Irrigon Ambulance.

