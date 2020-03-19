Hermiston man found dead, homicide investigation underway

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — A Hermiston man was found dead Wednesday morning in Umatilla County.

At about 9:37 a.m., Umatilla County deputies received a report of a body that was discovered off Alpine Drive near Punkin Center Road outside Hermiston.

The body of 28-year-old Jordan Crandall was found about 75 feet west of Alpine Road near an irrigation ditch, deputies said.

Based on evidence at the scene, deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

