Hermiston man responds to racist, threatening and extremely vulgar letter left in mailbox

HERMISTON, Ore. — A Hermiston man who recently ran for a seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners says he received a racist, threatening and extremely vulgar letter in his mailbox this week.

Jonathan Lopez said he noticed that his mailbox was left open on Tuesday, and when he looked inside, he found a letter filled with racial slurs, telling him to “go back to your worthless country” and saying he is “not welcome here and will never be anything in this community or state.”

The letter says that “Umatilla County kills [racial slur] like you and are dumped in the fields and river. That’s why our crops are the best”

It also says “Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the ****ing Mexicans in the area.”

“America is for the God fearing, pro gun life humans who refuse to be controlled by the government. Theres no room for people like you here!”

The letter ends by saying, *F*** you you mexican piece of ****” before the writer signed it, “Sincerely, America.”

Lopez posted a very collected response to the letter on his Facebook page along with a photo of it. He explains that he’s an American-born man who’s proud of his Mexican heritage:

“Many don’t know me or who I am and where I stand. As an American born man who served in the USCG, fire and rescue services. I’m also proud of where my parents and grandparents were born and raised, Mexico.” “I have lived a life full of obstacles and challenges Including racism. There is no room or tolerance of that. I am 5th Generation Apostolic Pentecostal, (if you’re uninformed what a Pentecostal is: they are one of the most conservative Christ base beliefs) my father is a pastor, my uncles are pastors and my grandfather was a missionary and pastor. I love and fear God, I love and respect this nation I have been born into.” “I do not fear law enforcement because I have not broken a law. I have love, understanding, and compassion for those who have came to this country the incorrect way to find better means of life. We must all respect one an other as humans as we do not have the right to take a life in our own hands. Life can also be taken away by your words not just actions. I stand tall and firm in the middle of a national fight. We now more than ever must address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification! We must be mature and adults about things and address them properly at a table or meeting in which we can come to an agreement or mutual understanding!” “Examples like this picture bellow are appalling and disgusting! I, and many are Disgusted￼ by this letter left in my mail box! This is an act of cowardliness. I do not blame a party or a group for this. I simply blame ourselves for not getting involved in our community enough. I blame ourself for not teaching and also learning! We don’t know it all, our opinions are simply that: ‘an opinion’ I hold no resentment for whom ever wrote this; I’m just simply heart broken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing. I pray for you and wish you prosperity in your life. God bless us all!”

His response to the letter received hundreds of reactions on Facebook, prompting him to post a video thanking the community for their support and providing more background on the incident.

Lopez lost his race for position three on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners earlier this year.

