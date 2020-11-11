Hermiston non-profit holding free drive-thru flu shot event

Flu vaccinations available Saturday, Nov. 14 through Good Shepherd Health Care System

HERMISTON, Ore. — This Saturday Nov. 14, Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) is providing another free drive-thru flu shot event on the main hospital campus.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Good Shepherd will be able to vaccinate up to 850 people with regular doses and 300 with high doses (for those 65 and older). Anyone 6 months and above will be able to be vaccinated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last month the nonprofit held a similar event, successfully giving over 600 free flu shots to people throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties.

Face coverings are required and people are encouraged to register ahead of time to speed up the process. Registration forms in both English and Spanish are available online.

Good Shepherd asks that people print the form and bring it with them to the event. If access to a printer is not available, individuals can email their form to healthinfo@gshealth.org. Forms will also be available at the event.

See the drive-thru directions online and call 541-667-3509 with any questions.

