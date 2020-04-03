Hermiston officers surprise boy whose 5th birthday party was canceled by COVID-19

David Mann

Hermiston Police Department

HERMISTON, Ore. — Hermiston police officers were able to put a smile on a little boy’s face after learning he wasn’t able to have a 5th birthday party because of social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, police said they heard that the boy was a “huge fan of police officers.” So to make him feel better, they rallied every available officer on Thursday’s day shift to surprise him.

They put together some gifts and drove several patrol cars to deliver them to the boy’s house. They also gave him some Hermiston PD patches and stickers.

“I think this brightened the day for the officers as much as it did for him,” police wrote.

