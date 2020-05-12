Hermiston police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

HERMISTON, Ore. – A man was hit and killed while crossing a Hermiston street early Tuesday. Now police are looking for the driver, who left his car and took off after the crash.

Hermiston police report the crash happened on SW 11th St. south of W Orchard Ave. around 4:30 a.m. They found a 72-year-old man dead on the street.

“Officers were able to speak with a witness who reported seeing a male flee from the vehicle that struck the pedestrian,” Hermiston Police Captain Travis Eynon posted on the police department’s Facebook page. “The vehicle was left on scene and was seized pending further investigation.”

Police believe the victim was in the road and wearing dark-colored clothing when he was hit. There was no crosswalk in the area, Captain Eynon said.

Investigators are working to figure out why the driver left the scene. They say they’re handling this “ongoing, fluid investigation” and keeping some details from the public for the time being, including the victim’s name, while they work to tell his family what happened.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments