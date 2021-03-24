Hermiston schools set to bring all students back for in-person learning this April

HERMISTON, Oreg. — Following new guidance set in place by Oregon state leaders, the Hermiston School District (HSD) is bringing all students back for in-person learning on April 13. This decision comes on the heels of an update to Oregon’s ‘Ready Schools, Safe Learners’ guidance, which is a collaborative effort between the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Updates to the ‘Ready Schools, Safe Learners’ guidance falls in line with national standards from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recent CDC guidance updates suggested that the distance between students in classrooms could be reduced from six feet to three feet, creating a more manageable and traditional classroom model for students and teachers.

With less distance required between students, more students can be allowed into school buildings.

Beginning on April 13, Hermiston schools will transition to a new school schedule that is as follows:

Elementary: 7:55 am to 2:30 pm, with a 1:45 pm release on Wednesdays

Middle School: 8:30 am (9:15 am start on Wednesdays) to 3:18 pm

High School: 8:25 am (9:10 am start on Wednesday) to 3:25 pm

Please be advised that normal COVID-19 guidelines remain in place despite the close-quarters contact allowed under the new guidance. All students and faculty will still be required to wear masks while in the school building and must adhere to the ‘three-feet of distance’ rule. While students are allowed to bring backpacks and water bottles into Hermiston schools, they must take their belongings home with them at the end of each day.

The Hermiston School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Tricia Mooney, is happy to bring students back to a more normalized in-person learning environment.

“This is welcome news, following updated federal guidance,” Dr. Mooney said. “I want to express my gratitude for the community’s support and for everyone doing their part to help keep each other safe and reduce case counts.”

