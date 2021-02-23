Hermiston schools to offer on-site rapid COVID testing

HERMISTON, Oreg. — According to a statement released by the Hermiston School District’s communications team, schools under their jurisdiction will offer on-site rapid COVID-19 testing. This will be for students, teachers, faculty, or staff exhibiting telltale signs of coronavirus infection while on-campus.

Student testing will only be offered to those whose parents or guardians approve them for on-site testing. Each school is expected to send home an opt-in form for parents to sign and return. The form will also be made available on the Hermiston School District website under Parents & Community and Health Resources.

COVID tests performed at schools will be self-administered by students/faculty and will be overseen by school nurses. Testing will be conducted under two scenarios: 1. A student exhibits new symptoms of COVID-19 or 2. A student is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and local public health officials recommend testing.

Regardless of testing, anyone who exhibits symptoms of coronavirus will be dismissed from the school campus and will be required to quarantine per public health guidelines.

The Hermiston School District’s superintendent, Dr. Tricia Mooney, offered the following statement:

“The health and safety of our students and staff are our primary goal,” Dr. Mooney said. “With declining Hermiston ZIP code case counts, we are able to expand our in-person instruction, but we can only achieve this with everyone continuing to do their part for the safety of our community and students.”

Advisory under Oregon’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners states the following regarding on-site testing and COVID protocols: “when students and staff return to in-person instruction out of alignment with the metrics, schools must offer access to on-site COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and staff identified on campus as well as those with known exposure to individuals with COVID-19.”

This is a driving force behind the Hermiston School District’s decision to implement on-site testing. In Southern Washington, we’ve seen other school districts including the Pasco School District implement similar COVID-testing strategies as students and teachers return for in-person learning.

