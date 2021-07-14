High fire danger, gusty winds and poor air quality Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Smoke continues to linger this morning with many waking up to moderate air quality. Try and limit your time outside if you have any breathing or respiratory issues.

Fire danger will be going up today into Thursday with gusty winds and low relative humidity. Look for wind gusts this afternoon between 20 to 30 MPH. A Red Flag Warning will start at 3PM today through 11PM Thursday.

One last day with temperatures in the triple digits! Look for afternoon highs up to 105 degrees. Temperatures will start to cool-down Thursday into the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 90’s Thursday and then dropping into the low 90’s Friday into Saturday.