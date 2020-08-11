High Fire Danger Tuesday, wind gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

It’s a quiet start out the door with light winds and temperatures in the 60’s. A dry cold front will move through the area today with increasing winds by afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2PM until 10PM tonight. With wind gusts up to 35 MPH and low humidity, our fire danger will be high. No outdoor burning today. No rain is expected with the front and most areas will continue to see sunshine. Temperatures will be a little cooler than Monday with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

More clouds will build into the area overnight into the first part of the day Wednesday. A little sunshine will try and peek out before the day is over Wednesday, but it will be a “cool” day with highs only in the low 80’s. Temperatures will be back on the rise by the end of the week into the weekend. Upper 80’s Thursday and near 90 Friday. A couple of days back into the triple digits. Look for highs near 100 Sunday and Monday of next week.