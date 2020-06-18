High-risk sex offender moves into Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A high-risk sex offender has recently moved to the 5200 block of W. Canal Dr. in Kennewick.

Police say 18-year-old Donte Isaiah Cooper was convicted of attempted child molestation, unlawful imprisonment and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Cooper is a level 3 sex offender, which means he poses a high risk of committing another sex crime.

Cooper has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The Kennewick Police Department is releasing this information to promote safety by keeping the public informed.

“Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such violations could end our ability make these community notifications,” police said in a news release.

If anyone has any questions or concerns about this notification, contact KPD Ofc. Roman Trujillo at 509-582-1330.

Comments

comments