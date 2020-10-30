High school athletes in Walla Walla can start athletic practices next week

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Public Schools’ high school athletes will be allowed to participate in limited practice sessions beginning next week through Dec. 19.

This comes after the superintendent reviewed new guidance from Governor Inslee’s office and the Washington State Department of Health. As outlined in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Return to Play Guidelines, based on current COVID-19 levels in Walla Walla County, schools are permitted to hold practices in small groups.

Up to six students at a time will be permitted to work on skill development. Safety measures including symptom screening, cleaning of equipment and mask-wearing will be enforced.

Tournaments, competitions and spectators are currently not allowed under the new guidelines at current countywide COVID-19 activity levels.