High valued items stolen from JCPenney, authorities say

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says someone stole high valued items from JCPenney early Christmas morning.

Police say an alarm was triggered at JCPenney inside Columbia Center Mall just before 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

“We received an alarm from JCPenney, officers arrived and found one exterior glass door shattered,” said Officer Wolosin from the Kennewick Police Department.

Officer Wolosin told KAPP-KVEW that the suspect(s) appeared to go to a specific area and took several high valued items.

Investigators searched throughout the store, but did not find anyone inside.

The Kennewick Police Department is waiting for additional evidence from the scene including surveillance video to possibly identify the suspect.

Officer Wolosin told KAPP-KVEW that JCPenney is working to gather a list of missing items to share with police.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Benton County Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

