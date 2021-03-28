KENNEWICK, Wash. — The weekend came in like a lamb and is going out like a lion with a wicked wind storm that could cause car crashes and power outages.

After a pleasant Saturday, the wind will be so bad Sunday that experts say drivers won’t be able to see as well and people should avoid forests or walking under trees.

“If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” warns the National Weather Service.

The region is expecting strong winds this afternoon and evening. Areas of the Basin can expect damage to trees and outdoor items, power outages, and blowing dust. Secure any furniture, umbrellas, and trampolines. Limit afternoon travel across the Basin. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/ZoAiW0xKLX — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 28, 2021

High Wind Warning & Blowing Dust Advisory – Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains – expect blowing dust from 2 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

West winds 30-40 mph

Gusts up to 60 mph expected

A few wind gusts may exceed 60 mph

Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected

Hazardous driving conditions will be possible due to reduced visibility

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, leading to the potential for power outages

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on north-south roadways

SPOKANE: STRONG DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY: Downed trees, power outages, blowing dust expected this afternoon and evening

Due to potential high winds and blowing dust this afternoon, we have activated our VMS signs to warn drivers of today’s impacts. If you can alter travel plans this afternoon we would suggest that. Especially in the Columbia Basin, where visibility could be near zero due to dust. pic.twitter.com/lpojKIOMrx — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

A similar High Wind Warning is in effect for the Moses Lake area, Waterville Plateau and Wenatchee area.

These High Wind Warnings are a level up from the High Wind Watches we told you about Friday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Nice Saturday, angry Sunday w/ high winds, mountain snow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get the most current severe weather alerts sent straight to your inbox

High Wind Warning: 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday for the Lower Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain Foothills. Powerful storms can pack a windy punch, knocking out power. Are you ready? https://t.co/ZUV5q9YNZ1 #WindSafety #WeatherReady#ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/Q31dgsMWqb — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) March 28, 2021

Wind Advisory – Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley – expect high winds from 2 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

West winds 25-35 mph

Gusts up to 55 mph expected

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects

Tree limbs and/or power lines could be blown down, resulting in a few power outages

Areas of blowing dust may result in visibility restrictions of a half-mile or less, especially around recently plowed fields

Damaging winds, blowing dust possible Columbia Basin, Blue Mountain Foothills this afternoon and tonight. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/WVXIg7iNn0 — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) March 28, 2021 weather

LOCAL: Near 70 this weekend; gusty winds developing Sunday -Kristin

Winter Weather Advisory – East Slopes of the Cascades – moderate to heavy snow expected 2 p.m. Sunday into 5 a.m. Monday over the Washington Cascades, above 4,000 feet.