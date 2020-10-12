High Wind Watch in effect Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

No relief from the winds as we start the week. A High Wind Watch is in effect on Tuesday from 2PM to 11PM. Look for sustained winds from the west 35 to 45 MPH and wind gusts up to 60 MPH Tuesday afternoon.

Today, the wind at times could gust 25 to 35 MPH. The first round of wet weather has moved out with a mixture of sunshine and clouds returning. It will be a warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 70’s. A stronger system starts moving in tonight with rain showers developing after 9PM. Soggy weather is expected for most areas overnight into Tuesday morning for the commute to work. Turning a bit drier by afternoon with a stray shower possible and strong winds. Look for highs in the upper 60’s.

Improvements on the way Wednesday through the end of the week with a lot more sunshine and lighter winds. Look for highs in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday and Thursday before climbing into the upper 60’s Friday and Saturday. The beautiful weather will continue this weekend with even more sun!