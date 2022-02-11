Hikers discover human remains in rural Benton County on early morning excursion

by Dylan Carter

FINLEY, Wash. — Investigators have confirmed the fears of a group of hikers that discovered human remains in a rural stretch of Benton County early one morning.

According to a report from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the hikers were on a stretch south of Kennewick early on February 5, 2022. That’s when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains.

They alerted the local authorities, leading Benton County deputies to arrive and launch an investigation.

READ: Homicide investigation — Body of Pasco man, 33, found off Bateman Road

Deputies also had reason to believe that it was a body, which called for detectives and the Benton County Coroner to respond to the scene. After collecting evidence, evaluating the scene, and conducting further analysis, they confirmed that it was a human body.

Lt. Erickson has since confirmed to KAPP-KVEW that only bones remained. They have been working on this investigation ever since.

Detectives remain at the scene to gather more intel about whose body it was and how they arrived at this location. At this point in their investigation, Benton County detectives and coroners have not identified the remains.

RECENT: Railroad worker finds body near border of Oregon, Benton County off I-82

This is an ongoing investigation with more details expected to be unveiled as they uncover more clues.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Emergency fund created for victims of the Cascade building fire in Downtown Kennewick

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.