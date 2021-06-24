Historic heat wave with record-breaking temperatures -Kristin

We are gearing up for a dangerous, historic heat wave with temperatures climbing into the triple digits for at least a week!

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening with temperatures up to 114 degrees.

Not only we will see daily record highs, but all-time records could also be in jeopardy!

Today, we will see plenty of sunshine with another hot afternoon in the upper 90’s. A lot more sunshine is ahead this weekend as temperatures climb into the 100’s.

Next week, Monday and Tuesday will be the two hottest days with highs up to 114 degrees in spots! Looking ahead to the first few days of July with the triple digits sticking around. We are on track to break the number of consecutive 100 degree days also. The record in the Tri-Cities and Yakima is 9 days set back in 2015.