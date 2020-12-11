Hit-and-run driver ditches car along Kennewick railroad tracks

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A car was left behind along the railroad tracks after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., Kennewick police were sent to 19 North Auburn Street and Canal Street.

Witnesses told police they saw someone running from a Toyota Camry which crashed between the tracks and the curb.

Before the crash, police say the driver also caused minor damage to a parked corvette.

Union Pacific helped remove the car from the tracks and surveyed the tracks for any damage.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.