Hit-and-run driver was allegedly under the influence while crashing into parked car in Pasco

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police

PASCO, Wash. — Following what police thought would be another hit-and-run without a prime suspect to search for, authorities were tipped off about a driver who smacked into a parked car while under the influence on Sunday morning.

According to a social media post by the Pasco Police, a silver car driving on the 800-block of W Ainsworth St crashed into a parked car around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 19. A nearby security camera captured the incident, in which the driver proceeded along their way without contacting the damaged vehicle’s owner.

Instead, the driver continued through Pasco into Kennewick over the Ed Hendler ‘Cable’ Bridge. At this point, Pasco police investigators thought the blurry security camera footage would be their only source to track down the suspect.

However, a Kennewick police officer received a tip from a concerned community member that helped PPD officers identify the driver. That individual’s name has not been publically revealed while authorities consider proper charges for this incident.

KPD Officer Jasen McClintock made contact with the suspect and interviewed them thanks to a tip received by Officer Jason Vought.

Authorities say that the suspect left his night-shift job late that evening, but before he hit the road, he used what they described as “a recreational herbal drug.” They collided with the parked car and proceeded home, where they went to bed promptly.

Kennewick and Pasco Police couldn’t fully establish charges beyond hit-and-run, though their investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely to be added.

Anyone with additional information that would help this case is urged to call Pasco Police Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and cite Case No. 21-38161—Hit and Run.

