HOA requests Pasco resident take down ‘unsightly’ community library

de Luna said she still hasn't received a response from the HOA with further explanation or information

PASCO, Wash. — One Pasco woman’s attempt to bring the community together with books is now facing pushback from her neighborhood’s Homeowner’s Association.

In February, KAPP/KVEW told you about Juanita de Luna, a Pasco resident lovingly dubbed by neighbor’s as the “Little Library Lady.”

She created a free library filled with books, magazines, snacks, water, and homemade masks that were placed at the top of her driveway at the start of the pandemic.

The library quickly expanded as neighbors and organizations donated dozens of books for children and adults alike.

Every morning de Luna would set out her multiple stands in the driveway after thoroughly sanitizing and plastic-wrapping each one for coronavirus safety purposes.

At night, she would bring everything back inside just to do it all over again the next day.

It’s now been a year and a half of her library and de Luna said it’s been “wonderful.”

But last week, she received a notice in her mailbox from the HOA.

“Generally unsightly, it was noted that you had a bunch of books in your driveway. If you haven’t already, please remove them from the common area view. If you’ve already removed them, please disregard this notice,” the letter stated.

de Luna said she reached out to the HOA immediately.

“I said, why, why are you doing this? This is something so beneficial to the neighborhood,” de Luna said. “I did cry.”

de Luna said she told her neighbors who jumped to her defense.

“You are doing a wonderful thing, we don’t understand, keep it up,” de Luna said they told her. “Don’t let them bully you.”

As a former teacher, de Luna said giving children the chance to experience literature is what keeps her going.

One thank-you note placed on her doorstep said “my little brother is beginning to learn to read from your books.”

“It makes my heart feel happy,” de Luna said.

Gerry Brazington, de Luna’s neighbor and a former HOA president, said he was “astonished” when he saw the letter.

“Kids go there all the time for masks and books. We love her and her library,” Brazington said. “For them to just assume that was an eyesore, it’s a god blessing for all our kids.”

Brazington added that he wished the HOA would’ve given some kind of notice.

“If there’s a question, let them knock on the door and ask before sending a letter out like that. I can imagine Juanita was crushed and that’s not right,” Brazington said. “We take care of each other and we need to stand by Juanita.”

Multiple neighbors and de Luna reached out to the HOA for more explanation but haven’t heard anything back.

KAPP/KVEW also reached out to the HOA for statements but as of this publication have not received word.

Now, de Luna and her son are working to put together a library stand outside per HOA guidelines. The stand will cost around $700 dollars.

Brazington added that the neighborhood is pitching in to cover the cost.

“We are collecting money to pay for that. We’re not going to let her pay,” Brazington said.

To donate, Venmo Bobbi-Brazington.

To check out the library, people can visit Palmyra Drive anytime between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you have any books, magazines, or toys to donate, put them on her doorstep.

