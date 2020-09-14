Hobby Lobby raising hourly minimum wage to $17

David Mann by David Mann

DangApricot via Wikimedia Commons Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum wage to $17 an hour for full-time employees. The change will go into effect October 1.

The Oklahoma-based retailer said it raised the hourly minimum wage for full-time employees to $15 in 2014, and that in 2009 it became “one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage.”

David Green, Hobby Lobby’s founder and CEO, said his company has worked hard to be a retail leader by taking care of its employees.

“From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship,” said Green. “Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season.”

Founded in 1972, Hobby Lobby today has 923 retail stores that sell arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal and custom framing products.