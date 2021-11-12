Hole discovery closes WB lane of I-90 near Easton, Snoqualmie Pass

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass

EASTON, Wash. — If you’re heading westbound on I-90 near Easton through Snoqualmie Pass, prepare yourself for potential delays. WSDOT crews are assessing a hole that was recently discovered on the bridge deck on the westbound lane near milepost 71.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s team in charge of Snoqualmie Pass, this hole was discovered sometime on Friday, November 12. Photos show noteworthy cracks in the bridge deck which could spell trouble for travelers in the future.

As a result, WSDOT workers will be on-site assessing the damage and working to fix it on Friday morning into the afternoon. This, combined with wet road conditions and scattered rainfall, may contribute to traffic for commuters traveling through Easton toward Snoqualmie Pass.

However, only one lane has been impacted by this situation. This means commuters can still pass through the area without fear of taking a detour—it just may take a few moments longer to drive through the region.

There’s no indication that eastbound traffic on I-90 will be impacted by this lane closure.

Anyone heading west from Southeastern Washington toward Seattle/Snoqualmie Pass should anticipate slower-moving traffic near milepost 71 of the Interstate through Kittitas County.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

