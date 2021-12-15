Holiday Bazaar will draw 75+ vendors & reindeer to Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping? This weekend’s Kennewick Parks and Recreation Holiday Bazaar is the perfect opportunity to buy gifts as dozens of vendors from across the Mid-Columbia visit the Tri-Cities.

All 21,000 square feet of Numerica Pavilion at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex is being transformed into what event organizers described as a “shopping paradise” for just two days on December 17 and 18.

Beat shipping delays and last-minute price hikes by shopping with a plethora of local vendors selling gifts, home goods, specialty food items and plenty more unique products designed by the hardworking people of this region.

In total, Kennewick Parks and Rec expect at least 75 vendors to station themselves in the Tri-Cities for two days only. Admission costs just $5 and is good for entry during both days of the bazaar.

This is a family-friendly event with some special guest appearances from two of Santa’s reindeer! The Kennewick Parks and Rec team says they will only be at the end for two days before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17 with reindeer on display from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

They will re-open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and will close off the Dec. 18 festivities at 4:00 p.m. You can catch the Reindeer on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Don’t fret about parking—you won’t have to pay a dime! Not to mention that children age 12 and younger can enter the Holiday Bazaar for free.

Numerica Pavilion is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick, WA.

