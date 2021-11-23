Holiday Hours: What’s Open Thanksgiving 2021?

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Need a last-minute can of green beans or a pie that you forgot to pick up for your holiday dinner? Several stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

This week both Target and Walmart, have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving 2021. Target so far has made it clear, according to the company’s newS release, that they will close every Thanksgiving from now on. The CEO of Target said this is now “their new standard.”

RELATED: Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Walmart’s corporation released a statement today that they are closing as a way to, “thank associates for their dedication to serving customers and their perseverance throughout the pandemic.”

With deals spread out throughout the year and many people shopping online, many retailers are starting to give their employees Thanksgiving Day off.

But what stores are open if you need a last-minute item?

(These stores are based on Kennewick locations. Double check the holiday hours or your local store before you go.)

Thanksgiving Hours: 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

FUN FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Reading for the Future: Holiday Contest

Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

THANKSGIVING STORIES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.