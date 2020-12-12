Holiday ice skating: Outdoor rinks open in Washington, Oregon

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

The Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park (courtesy: City of Pendleton)

PENDLETON, Ore. — The pandemic may be casting a pall on the holiday season but one wintry pastime is a go: ice skating.

The Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park is set to open Monday, December 14 at noon, Pendleton Parks and Recreation announced.

The department posted to Facebook: “Crews have been working diligently around the clock to make some nice, smooth ice for your skating enjoyment!”

The City of Pendleton says the outdoor rink will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. — half daylight hours, half nighttime skating — through December, though those hours could change in January.

Admission with skate rental is $4 per person and $3 if you bring your own skates. The rink is also offering gift certificates through the main office: (541) 276-8100.

Seasonal outdoor rinks in the Portland area and in Leavenworth are not open this year but these are:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winthrop Rink (@winthroprink)

Central Oregon also has a few seasonal outdoor rinks, too:

Most local ice skating is not happening right now. Toyota Arena in Kennewick is closed until January 3. A message on the Yakima Ice Rink website states “we have not opened for the public yet this year due to Covid 19.” The ice rink in Moses Lake is open for lessons and hockey but not for public skating. Sno-King Ice Arena in Snoqualmie does not have any public skating sessions. Eagles Ice Arena in Spokane says “due to circumstances beyond our control, we have been shut down by Governor Inslee.”

Did we miss a rink? If you know of another regional ice skating opportunity, let the author know: mattv@kappkvew.com.