Holiday Parade of Windows in Kennewick begins

Looking to get out of your house and experience some local holiday cheer?

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership has created the first-ever Holiday Parade of Windows.

Over thirty businesses in downtown Kennewick decorated their storefronts with holiday-inspired displays.

Stephanie Button, the executive director of HDKP, said she knew she had to get creative during the pandemic.

“2020 is the year of pivoting and innovating. Instead of a traditional parade where people stand along the sidewalks and the floats come by, it’s a reverse parade,” Button said.

Button added that she wanted the displays to be special.

“We really wanted to showcase the creativity, the talent and the local spirit of our downtown community,” Button said. “People are craving a sense of traditionalism, things that are familiar and nostalgic.”

But the storefronts aren’t just decorative- rather, they’re an interactive, family-friendly game.

“People can download the game sheet online, and then go window by window, read the clue and try to find the answer in the window,” Button said. “Sometimes the window itself is teh clue to the answer to the trivia question.”

Once you’ve completed the game card, you can enter online to win a grand prize.

Button also said this was a good way to support local businesses.

“Our businesses always rely on the fourth quarter to make their year-end goals but it’s never been more important to shop local and support them so they’ll be here for us next year,” Button said.

For the map and the game card, click here. You have until the end of December to complete the trivia hunt.

