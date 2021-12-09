Holiday Deadlines: How to get your packages delivered by Christmas
KENNEWICK, Wash. –The holidays are here, and the pandemic still impacts our shipping costs and delivery deadlines. This year it’s essential to pay attention to the holiday shipping deadlines because there are no official guarantees.
When should you send your package to ensure it gets there by December 25th? It all depends on the services and the type of package you are sending. FedEx’s first deadline starts this week, but there are several options between now and December 24th between USPS, FedEx, and UPS.
“The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!” -USPS
U.S. Postal Service
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25th. (The USPS posted dates may vary depending on origin, destination, along with other conditions.)
2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.
- December 15: USPS Retail Ground service
- December 17: First-Class Mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
- December 17: First-Class packages
- December 18: Priority Mail service
- December 23: Priority Mail Express service
2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska
- December 18: First-Class Mail service
- December 18: Priority Mail service
- December 21: Priority Mail Express service
- December 17: First-Class Mail service
- December 17: Priority Mail service
- December 21: Priority Mail Express service
For holiday shipping dates for military and international mail, click here.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING TIPS: ‘Buy now, pay later’ catches on just in time for holidays
FedEx
FedEx’s recommended last days to ship for December 25th:
- December 9: Ground & Freight Economy
- December 15: Ground & Home Delivery (Contiguous U.S., Alaska and Hawaii)
- December: 15 Freight Priority & Direct
- December 21: Express Saver & 3Day Freight
- December 22: 2Day, 2Day-AM & 2Day Freight
- December 23: Overnight services, Extra Hours & 1Day Freight
- December 24: Same-Day services
For FedEx international shipping deadlines, click here.
UPS
UPS may have suspend its service guarantee for all shipments, but they recommend these shipping deadlines for a December 24th delivery.
- December 21: 3-Day Select
- December 22: 2nd Day Air services
- December 23: Next-day Air services
UPS offers a way to calculate time and cost, click here. For additional deadlines for international shipping, click here.
