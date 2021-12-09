Holiday Deadlines: How to get your packages delivered by Christmas

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. –The holidays are here, and the pandemic still impacts our shipping costs and delivery deadlines. This year it’s essential to pay attention to the holiday shipping deadlines because there are no official guarantees.

When should you send your package to ensure it gets there by December 25th? It all depends on the services and the type of package you are sending. FedEx’s first deadline starts this week, but there are several options between now and December 24th between USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

“The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!” -USPS

U.S. Postal Service

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25th. (The USPS posted dates may vary depending on origin, destination, along with other conditions.)

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.

December 15: USPS Retail Ground service

December 17: First-Class Mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-Class packages

December 18: Priority Mail service

December 23: Priority Mail Express service

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska

December 18: First-Class Mail service

December 18: Priority Mail service

December 21: Priority Mail Express service

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska

December 17: First-Class Mail service

December 17: Priority Mail service

December 21: Priority Mail Express service

For holiday shipping dates for military and international mail, click here.

FedEx

FedEx’s recommended last days to ship for December 25th:

December 9: Ground & Freight Economy

December 15: Ground & Home Delivery (Contiguous U.S., Alaska and Hawaii)

December: 15 Freight Priority & Direct

December 21: Express Saver & 3Day Freight

December 22: 2Day, 2Day-AM & 2Day Freight

December 23: Overnight services, Extra Hours & 1Day Freight

December 24: Same-Day services

For FedEx international shipping deadlines, click here.

UPS

UPS may have suspend its service guarantee for all shipments, but they recommend these shipping deadlines for a December 24th delivery.

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air services

December 23: Next-day Air services

UPS offers a way to calculate time and cost, click here. For additional deadlines for international shipping, click here.

