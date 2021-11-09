Holiday shopping starts locally at Custer’s Arts and Crafts Show

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — This weekend was the 26th Annual Custer’s Christmas Arts and Crafts show. The event highlighted shopping local for the holidays.

Over 125 artists from around the West Coast – and even local Tri-Cities artists – showcased their work. Event goers chose from a variety of different items including specialty foods, baskets, pottery, jewelry, art, wooden toys, and more.

“This weekend in particular was a great place to start your Christmas shopping because everything that you might be interested in was actually right in front of you,” said Custer’s Art Show Event Promoter Cheryl Custer-Branz.

“We’ve been hearing about shipping containers stuck off in ports and things being delayed, but this is a great way to say ‘Hey, this is right here, I think I would like to get that,’ and you don’t have to pay shipping,” Custer-Branz said.

The last time Custer’s held an art show in Pasco was in 2019. Their spring art show in 2020 was cancelled just five days before it started due to the pandemic.

“Two years we said was too long to not be here,” said Custer-Branz. “It was just do exciting to see the HAPO Center standing and ready for us.”

Hundreds of locals attended the art show over the weekend.

Custer’s will host their Spring Arts and Crafts show at the HAPO Center. It will run March 18th – 20th in 2022. You can find out more information here.

