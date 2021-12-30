Home damaged by fire near Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash. — A fire caused damage to a home near Finley Middle School Wednesday night.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the 39000 block of S Finley Rd. around 9:00 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire.
RELATED: Red Cross offers tips for safely heating homes as WA has 10 housefires over the holiday weekend
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says flames were seen coming from the roof of the home in Finley.
RELATED: Firefighters called to fire at Double Dragon restaurant in Kennewick
Officials say all the residents inside the home were able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- “I had no idea it was coming”: ODOT employee recalls tree toppling onto his car
- ‘Still need to be cautious’: BFHD warns of Omicron spread as WA hits record-breaking numbers
- Tri-Cities drivers urged to slow down to avoid crashing on icy roads & highway ramps
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.