Home damaged by fire near Finley Middle School

by Neil Fischer

FINLEY, Wash. — A fire caused damage to a home near Finley Middle School Wednesday night.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the 39000 block of S Finley Rd. around 9:00 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire.

Units on scene of a RSF in Finley. No injuries. Everyone evacuated. Crews will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/3semC01aw3 — BCFD#1 (@BentonFire1PIO) December 30, 2021

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says flames were seen coming from the roof of the home in Finley.

Officials say all the residents inside the home were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

