“Home for the Holidays” shopping local at HAPO Center in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Looking for unique gifts and a way to support local businesses? Check out the “Home for the Holidays,” a three-day expo that will feature 50 retail and handcrafted vendors from the region. The stop, shop, and donate event takes place at the HAPO Center in Pasco Friday (December 17th) through Sunday (December 19th).

“90% of our vendors are local from the Tri-Cities and they are offering some beautiful handcrafted unique items just in time for the holidays.” –Shani Van Hoorelbeke, Event Organizer

The admission is free, but Hoorelbeke is encouraging you to bring an item to donate to one of the charities featured all weekend:

Second Harvest Food Bank – Donate non-perishable food items.

Coats for Kids – Donate a new or gently used heavy coat.

Toyota Tri-Cities Toys for Tots – Donate new unwrapped toys.

The event will also feature a few live musical performances throughout Saturday and Sunday. Kids can also meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Santa Corner for free pictures. Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. kids and listen to Mrs. Claus read The Polar Express with Mr. Claus.

“Home for the Holidays” Expo Times

Location: HAPO Center- 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Friday, December 17th: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 18th: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 19th: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

