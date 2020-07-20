Home, four vehicles destroyed by fire in Parker

Yakima County Fire District #5

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A home and four vehicles were destroyed in a fire in Parker this weekend.

According to Yakima County Fire District #5, firefighters were called out to 311 Main Street early Sunday morning where the found the home engulfed and flames spreading to vehicles parked out front. There were also downed power lines.

Initially the fire was also threatening nearby homes, but firefighters were able to contain it.

PP&L also responded to secure the downed power lines.

Everyone inside was able to get out and no one was injured. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the people who had been living there.

The residence, a pumphouse and the four vehicles were a total loss – with damages estimated at $250,000.

The cause is still unknown but is under investigation by the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.

