Home invader bitten by police K9 after 7-hour standoff in Benton City

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter



Heaven Wilcox, 21 (Image credit: Benton County Sheriff's Department)











BENTON CITY, Wash. — Early on Thursday morning, a Benton City resident was shocked to find an unknown suspect inside of their home near the Ki-Be Market. It took roughly seven hours and a nip from a police K-9, but police were able to arrest the suspect in the late afternoon on April 15.

According to officials from the Benton County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a residence on the 1300 block of Karen Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, the homeowner exited the premises and told local authorities that a woman that she did not know entered her home and remained inside.

To make matters more complicated, the homeowner identified that she had firearms in the home that the suspect could have accessed by that point.

KAPP-KVEW’s Dru Miller went live on the scene at 7:05 a.m. on April 16. Be advised that this was hours prior to the conclusion of this case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials believe home intruder is still inside Benton City home

Benton County sheriff’s deputies were able to identify the suspect as Heaven Wilcox, a 21-year-old woman from Benton City. For the homeowner, Wilcox was nothing more than a slightly familiar face, according to local authorities.

Deputies say that Wilcox locked herself inside the home for nearly seven hours before they were able to take her into custody. She allegedly refused the commands of the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, leading the team to deploy a K-9 unit.

Local law enforcement confirms that Wilcox was bitten by the police dog and sustained a minor injury, which was treated promptly.

She was booked into the Benton County Jail for Residential Burglary.

REGIONAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla police plan ‘TAKE BACK’ event for disposal of drugs, unwanted goods

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.