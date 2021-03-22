Homeless man arrested for starting fire at old Columbia Park campsite

KENNEWICK, Wash. – An old campsite along Columbia Park Trail burned down in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called out to the Columbia Park Campground, which was built in the ’60s and has been out of commission since 2003, just north of SR-240, between Edison St. and Columbia Center Boulevard.

That’s where they found two structures at the old campground engulfed in flames.

Police say the fire was determined to have been started unintentionally by a homeless person using the site as a shelter.

Kennewick police arrested 49-year old Brandon Patrick.















No other building were damaged and no one was injured.

