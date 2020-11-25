Homeless man accused of using stolen gun to rob Hermiston store

HERMISTON, Ore. – The Hermiston Police Department arrested a homeless man who they say stole a gun and used it to rob a convenience store.

According to the department, they got a call about a gun being stolen out of a car in the 200 block of East Hurlburt Avenue on Friday around noon.

The victim told police they had seen a ‘suspicious’ man before leaving their car.

The following morning, Hermiston police were called to the 500 block of East Main Street where a store clerk was robbed and the suspect had gotten away with cash and food.

After looking at the surveillance video, police could tell who the suspect was, even though he had a mask on.