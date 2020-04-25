Honorary Pasco K-9 Eddie diagnosed with prostate cancer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Honorary Pasco Police K-9 Eddie, the terminally ill dog whose viral “bucket list” captured hearts worldwide, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On Friday, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue in West Richland said Eddie will hopefully be “living the life” for another six more months. The silver lining is that his life expectancy is about the same as it was before.

Eddie was dumped in Benton City before Thanksgiving last year and lived on the streets until Officer Carin Brown with Benton County Canine Control rescued him. She took Eddie to a vet, and he was found to have an inoperable tumor causing him to go blind in one eye. At that time, he was given roughly six months to a year to live

Brown called Mikey’s Chance after learning about the tumor and her friend, Kristi Kesler, agreed to become Eddie’s foster mom.

Kesler created a bucket list for Eddie, which included becoming an honorary K-9, and he was sworn in at the Pasco Police Department in January. The story was picked up by news outlets across the globe.

Since then, Eddie, has gotten eat a burger with the governor, ride in a motorcycle sidecar, do a ride along with the Kennewick Fire Department, have a VIP stay at the Pasco Red Lion, ride in a convertible, eat at Spudnuts in Richland, go on-air with KAPP-KVEW’s Good Morning Northwest and more.

On Friday, Mikey’s Chance said the progress on Eddie’s bucket list has slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, his fans can join him on Facebook Live every Saturday at 11 a.m. by going to his Facebook page.

According to the rescue, Kessler says Eddie is “doing well, napping a bit more, but has not lost his contagious spirit of pure joy!”

