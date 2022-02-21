Honoring retiring Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg during a dedication

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department invites the public to honor Police Chief Kenneth M. Hohenberg as he retires this year.

KPD said they are hosting a dedication with the naming of building in his honor and an open house at the Kennewick Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022, starting at 1:30 p.m.

After the building dedication, Chief Hohenberg will make his final radio call to dispatch after serving more than 43 years with the department. He announced his retirement from the Kennewick Police Department back in February 2021.

According to his biography on www.kenhohenberg.com, Chief Hohenberg started with the Kennewick Police Department in 1978.

Over the years, Hohenberg continued to grow in the department by rising in the ranks and serving as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief. According to his biography, in 2003, he was named Chief of Police.

Hohenberg said he is proud of his service, including creating the Kennewick’s Community Care Fund, which gives officers a chance to help people “down on their luck” and in need of gas, groceries, or a motel room. “I tell police officials if you think it’s the right thing to do in your hearts, then just go do it,” said Hohenberg.

Honoring Chief Kenneth M. Hohenberg Event:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

1:30 p.m. – Building House Dedication

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.- Open House

Location: Kennewick Police Department – 211 W 6th Avenue

