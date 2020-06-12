Hoopfest Organizers: “As of today, it is safe to plan for August 22nd and 23rd”

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is still on for late August, but will happen with half as many players as usual, according to an update from Hoopfest organizers.

Hoopfest Director Matt Santangelo updated the scenario in an Instagram Live video Thursday afternoon.

Traditionally, Hoopfest is held the last weekend in June, welcoming a quarter of a million people into downtown Spokane. In mid-April, organizers announced they would delay the event to late August due to COVID-19.

Hoopfest will happen in downtown Spokane, Santangelo said, but it will be more spaced out and will only allow for 50% of capacity. Hoopfest is also offering a 100% refund policy for teams that register and decide to cancel or if the event does not take place.

Typically, Hoopfest hosts about 6,000 teams.

Santangelo said their eyes are “wide open” to what’s going on in the world, but they’re working with local health authorities to keep an eye on cases and the state’s reopening plan to determine any further changes to the event.

“We’re well aware of what’s going on,” Santangelo said, “but it doesn’t hurt to have something to look forward to today.” Santangelo said the organization does not want to do anything that puts the community at risk.

Hoopfest plans to celebrate Hoopfest Saturday, June 27, which would have been the first day of the event. They’re expanding Net Day to the public; that’s an event where Hoopfest volunteers and staff go out and replace nets on basketball courts throughout the community. Other events are planned to celebrate that day.

Hoopfest will also open the online merchandise store on June 27.

Santangelo said Hoopfest will continue to work with health officials and keep an eye on any spikes in cases. Hoopfest is working on some other contingencies that could include shrinking the tournament even further and moving courts into the community for a smaller event.

“Some Hoopfest is better than no Hoopfest,” he said.

More information and registration links are on the Hoopfest website.

