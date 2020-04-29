Horse trailer unhooks from SUV on Highway 12 near Burbank

David Mann by David Mann

Trooper Chris Thorson via Twitter

BURBANK, Wash. — A horse trailer unhooked from a moving vehicle on Highway 12 near Burbank Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Chris Thorson said a Ford Excursion was hauling the trailer westbound over the bridge where Highway 12 crosses the Snake River when the trailer came loose around 1:20 p.m. Luckily, there were no horses inside and no one was hurt.

Thorson said the ball hitch was far too small for the trailer, which caused it to come loose and slide into the median.

A tow truck was called to remove the trailer from the scene. Traffic was not impacted.

Comments

comments