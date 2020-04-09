Hospitalized patients in WA higher than early reports

Assoociated Press by Assoociated Press

SEATTLE, Wash. (Associated Press) — About 1,000 patients in Washington state hospitals have confirmed or suspected diagnoses of coronavirus, according to a new count that shows earlier surveys had under counted such admissions.

The Seattle Times reports that Washington State Hospital Association statistics, current as of April 7, include 664 confirmed and another 331 suspected cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

About half of the cases are in King County hospitals. Cassie Sauer, the association’s executive director, said the updated count is from a new statewide reporting system that went into place on April 2.

Authorities say the new hospitalization numbers, although higher than the earlier counts, still roughly track with models showing Washington is flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

