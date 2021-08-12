Hot again Thursday, new Tri-Cities heat record set

Our heat wave continues as temperatures were slow to cool overnight and will heat up quickly again today.

Temperatures yesterday were well above average.

A new daily heat record of 107° was set for the Tri-Cities Wednesday.

Expect high temperatures in the triple digits for your Thursday afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today through Saturday.

Temperatures will soar above 102° every afternoon

for the rest of the weekend and looking ahead to the start of the weekend.

Temperatures overnight will also be warmer than normal, providing little relief from the heat each day the heat wave continues.

Stagnant air may also cause smoke to accumulate again across the region. Keep pets inside and find ways to stay cool

and hydrated the rest of this week/next weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

WHEN: UNTIL 8PM SATURDAY

HIGHS: 103-110

LOWS: 68-75

HIGH RISK OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES FOR ANYONE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTVITIES. PLEASE, PROTECT PETS, CHILDREN AND ANYONE SENSITIVE TO TEMPERATURES ABOVE 100 DEGREES.