Hot and dry conditions to start your week

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

Temperatures still above average for this time of year with a high of 100 to 101 in the Tri-Cities and 99 in Yakima. Expect hot and dry conditions with sunny and clear skies. Small wind gusts around 20 mph into the evening around Handford and Ellensburg. No heat warning or red flag alert, but that may chance as our temperatures continue to heat up through out the week after a dip in temperatures on Thursday.

