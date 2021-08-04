Hot and hazy conditions continue with cooler temps and a chance of rain into the weekend – Briana

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday morning!

We’ve made it to mid-week. We’re still in the Heat Advisory until 11pm tonight with highs today in the upper 90’s to lower triple digits. Not much wind today, and smoke is still a factor. We have an Air Quality Alert through tomorrow at Noon. We’ll be between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality into the weekend.

Cooler tomorrow with highs in the 90’s, and by Friday even cooler highs in the 80’s.

Stay cool and safe if you’re outside.

-B

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.