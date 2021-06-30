Hot cars dangerous to kids, pets in record-high temperatures

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — With record-high temperatures this week, first responders are warning people not to leave their children or pets in hot cars unattended.

“I think everybody needs to take this seriously,” said Ron Cline, Fire Prevention Specialist at the Selah Fire Department. “The temperatures are just skyrocketing and the dangers are there every single day.”

Cline said cars can get overheated in just minutes, rising as much as 30 degrees. He said while rolling down the windows and using the air conditioner can help lower the temperature within the car, it’s still dangerous.

“Leave your animals at home; leave your kids at home if you can,” Cline said. “Take them into the store with you.”

Cline said if anyone sees a pet or child alone in a parked car, they should call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or call 911 if the situation is an emergency.

“You should not break the window,” Cline said. “You can be charged with vandalism.”

While several states have Good Samaritan laws that offer some legal protections for people who break car windows to save animals or children from hot cars, it’s still illegal in Washington state. However, law enforcement officers may break a window to rescue a child or pet from an overheated vehicle.

Cline said people can also go inside the nearest business and ask employees to make an announcement to the driver to get to their car quickly as possible.

